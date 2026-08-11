Trump Media launches Truth API for early market-moving post access
Trump Media just rolled out Truth API, a pricey subscription that lets Wall Street trading firms see key posts on Truth Social before everyone else.
Launched in August 2026 and costing up to $100,000 a month, it has already got more than 10 high-speed trading clients hoping to get a jump on market-moving news, especially anything posted by President Trump.
Trump Media faces losses and scrutiny
Truth API is part of Trump Media's push to bring in new revenue as the company faces big losses, $238 million last quarter alone, mostly from falling crypto values.
While revenue was up 89% compared with the same period last year, most of the company's $2 billion in assets are tied up in financial and digital holdings.
The exclusive access deal is raising some eyebrows about fairness and ethics, given the platform's links to President Trump.