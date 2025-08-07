Trump meets NVIDIA's Huang as US-China chip war heats up

Tariffs could raise costs for US firms

NVIDIA's chips—mostly made in Taiwan—could get pricier if these tariffs hit, which matters since NVIDIA is a leader in AI tech that powers everything from gaming to self-driving cars.

Both Huang and Apple's Tim Cook have pushed for tariff exemptions, and Cook recently pledged $100 billion toward making more tech in the US.

This all highlights how critical semiconductors are for both America's economy and its edge in technology.