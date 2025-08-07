Next Article
Trump meets NVIDIA's Huang as US-China chip war heats up
President Trump just sat down with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at the White House, as he prepares to roll out plans for fresh tariffs on imported semiconductors.
The goal? To ramp up US chip production and respond to ongoing trade tensions with China.
Tariffs could raise costs for US firms
NVIDIA's chips—mostly made in Taiwan—could get pricier if these tariffs hit, which matters since NVIDIA is a leader in AI tech that powers everything from gaming to self-driving cars.
Both Huang and Apple's Tim Cook have pushed for tariff exemptions, and Cook recently pledged $100 billion toward making more tech in the US.
This all highlights how critical semiconductors are for both America's economy and its edge in technology.