Trump Organization's lawsuit against Capital One thrown out by judge

Case could set precedent for future battles between banks, customers

This isn't just about one bank: Trump and his allies say banks are targeting conservatives, a claim he's made before in other big lawsuits.

Even though the case was dismissed for now, they're still allowed to look into Capital One's records under state consumer laws.

Eric Trump says these account closures cost millions and hurt free speech, so what happens next could shape future fights between banks and high-profile customers.