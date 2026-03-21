Trump Organization's lawsuit against Capital One thrown out by judge
A judge has thrown out the Trump Organization's lawsuit accusing Capital One of political bias for closing hundreds of its business accounts back in 2021.
The court said the complaint didn't hold up as filed, but Trump's team, including Eric Trump, now gets 90 days to dig for more evidence and 2 weeks to try again with a stronger case.
Case could set precedent for future battles between banks, customers
This isn't just about one bank: Trump and his allies say banks are targeting conservatives, a claim he's made before in other big lawsuits.
Even though the case was dismissed for now, they're still allowed to look into Capital One's records under state consumer laws.
Eric Trump says these account closures cost millions and hurt free speech, so what happens next could shape future fights between banks and high-profile customers.