Trump picks Warsh as new Fed chair amid inflation spike

President Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to take over as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, likely stepping in after Jerome Powell's term ends in May 2026. This move comes just as inflation and oil prices are climbing, and there is talk about possible changes to interest rates. The Senate will now decide if Warsh gets the job.

The Fed's tightrope walk The Fed is at a tricky spot: interest rates are steady for now, but with inflation running hot (producer prices jumped to 3.9% in February), there is debate about whether rates should go up or down next.

Warsh is seen as someone who could bring fresh thinking during these uncertain times.

Warsh's impressive resume Warsh has degrees from Stanford and Harvard Law, worked at Morgan Stanley, and was an advisor during the Bush administration.

He also served as a Fed governor, so he knows what it is like when things get tough.

Senate leaders have praised his experience and steady hand.