Trump plans new tariffs on imports, risks hitting US economy

Average household could see $800 in extra yearly costs

If these tariffs kick in (starting today and running for 150 days), most imports would get hit with a 10% fee—jumping to 15% tomorrow.

Some stuff from Canada and Mexico is exempt.

Experts say this could mean about $800 extra in yearly costs for the average household, especially if you buy electronics or cars.

Plus, it might bump up unemployment slightly and slow down the economy by $30 billion a year.

Congress still has to approve any extension of these tariffs—and not everyone's on board.