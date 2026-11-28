Trump pressured Intel to hand over $11B stake for free
What's the story
Internal documents from a federal shareholder lawsuit have revealed that the Trump administration pressured Intel, one of the world's top chipmakers, into handing over a 10% ownership stake in its company. The stake, worth some $11 billion, was demanded by the US government for free. The demand came with an ultimatum of unpredictable consequences if Intel did not comply.
Government pressure
'Give the government a piece of the company immediately'
In an August 2025 phone call, Commerce Department lawyer David Shapiro gave Intel's CFO a direct ultimatum: "Give the government a piece of the company immediately, and don't think this is negotiable."
The demand was not open for discussion as Shapiro said, "Do not make the 'mistake of thinking that this is a negotiation.' The President is expecting to announce a deal on these terms on Friday."
Compliance
Intel's board agreed to the government's terms some days later
Despite Shapiro's warning that rejecting the offer would have unpredictable consequences, Intel's board agreed to the government's terms a few days later.
President Donald Trump announced this development on his social media platform, claiming that the US had acquired a 10% stake in Intel at no cost.
"It is my Great Honor to report that the United States of America now fully owns and controls 10% of INTEL," Trump wrote.
Legal action
Unredacted documents are part of a lawsuit filed by shareholder
The unredacted documents are part of a lawsuit filed by shareholder Richard Paisner against Intel's board.
The complaint alleges that "the Board, operating under the shadow of the President's threats, caved to the government's extortion."
This revelation comes as Trump recently announced that he had "convinced" NVIDIA's board to rehire its CEO Jensen Huang.
Policy change
Politically motivated deals could have dire consequences
A former Trump administration Commerce Department official told WIRED that this incident shows a major shift in how the federal government interacts with private companies.
The official said traditional concerns like job creation, increasing US competitiveness, or growing market share have been replaced by one overriding question: "Are you going to give back to the government in cash?"
Trade and policy experts warn that forcing big tech companies into politically motivated deals could have dire long-term consequences.