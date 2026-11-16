Trump's key advisor wants an outsider to lead NVIDIA
What's the story
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a "dramatic shakeup" at NVIDIA. He suggested that the company's board should consider hiring an outside CEO in the wake of Jensen Huang's resignation. Bessent also questioned whether NVIDIA had engaged in potentially illegal chip sales to boost its earnings and suggested that other executives should be scrutinized as well.
Compliance issues
Bessent's concerns about NVIDIA's corporate culture
Bessent raised concerns about NVIDIA's corporate culture and its compliance with US export controls.
He said, "I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at NVIDIA, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?"
His comments come amid a growing feud with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over alleged diversion of advanced AI chips to China.
Leadership transition
Huang's resignation and its implications for NVIDIA
Huang resigned on Thursday after his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, came to light.
US intelligence officials suspect Alice of spying for China and Megaspeed of illegally diverting NVIDIA chips to China.
In the wake of these developments, NVIDIA has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as its interim CEO.
Financial scrutiny
Bessent questions NVIDIA's financial disclosures
Bessent has also questioned NVIDIA's financial disclosures, especially the spike in reported Singapore revenue amid falling China sales.
The company stopped separately reporting Singapore revenue in November 2025, citing a new methodology based on customers' headquarters instead of billing addresses to better reflect geographic distribution of its sales.
This decision has drawn further scrutiny from Bessent amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Huang's departure and potential compliance issues at NVIDIA.