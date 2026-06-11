Trump says he 'loves inflation' as prices hit 3-year high

Market response

Secretly taking out millions of barrels of Iranian oil: Trump

When asked about the latest inflation report, which showed a year-on-year CPI increase of 4.2% in May, up from 3.8% in April, Trump said he loved it. He argued that the price rise was due to oil market developments that he believes will ultimately benefit the US economy. The president claimed that America has been secretly taking out "millions of barrels" of Iranian oil without Tehran's knowledge until now.