Trump says he 'loves inflation' as prices hit 3-year high
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has said "I love the inflation," after consumer prices surged by 4.2% in May, the highest since April 2023. The increase was driven mainly by rising energy costs amid geopolitical tensions with Iran. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump downplayed concerns over the latest inflation report and linked it to operations targeting Iranian oil.
Market response
Secretly taking out millions of barrels of Iranian oil: Trump
When asked about the latest inflation report, which showed a year-on-year CPI increase of 4.2% in May, up from 3.8% in April, Trump said he loved it. He argued that the price rise was due to oil market developments that he believes will ultimately benefit the US economy. The president claimed that America has been secretly taking out "millions of barrels" of Iranian oil without Tehran's knowledge until now.
Economic implications
Energy prices contributed significantly to inflation hike
The Labor Department reported a 4.2% increase in headline CPI inflation for May, marking the third consecutive monthly rise. Energy prices contributed significantly to this spike, with rising gasoline costs being the primary inflation driver. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, remained relatively stable at 2.9%. The inflation surge comes as oil markets remain under pressure from geopolitical tensions involving Iran.
Future outlook
Complications for Federal Reserve
Trump predicted that inflation would fall sharply once the conflict ends and energy markets stabilize. However, the latest inflation data complicates the US Federal Reserve's outlook, which has been under pressure from the White House to lower interest rates. The unexpected rise in inflation raises the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates as economists and major financial institutions expect a delay in potential rate cuts while assessing if this energy-driven price shock spreads more broadly across the economy.
Political implications
Political ramifications for Trump and Republicans
The inflation rebound also poses a political challenge for Trump and Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections. Critics argue that higher energy prices linked to the Iran conflict are eroding consumer purchasing power at a time when voters are already grappling with elevated housing, transportation, and food costs. However, administration supporters contend that the inflation spike is largely temporary and tied to geopolitical developments rather than broader economic weakness.