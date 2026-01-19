Why Donald Trump has slammed New York Stock Exchange
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has criticized the decision to establish a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Dallas, Texas. He called the move an "unbelievably" bad thing for New York. The criticism was shared on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, where he expressed disbelief that such a decision could be made.
Trump's remarks
Trump's statement on NYSE's Dallas expansion
In his post, Trump wrote, "Building a 'New York Stock Exchange' in Dallas is an UNBELIEVABLY BAD THING FOR NEW YORK. I can't believe they would let this happen. A big test for the new Mayor!" His comments came after Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of NYSE, announced last year that it would add Texas as a secondary listing venue.
Business expansion
A look at NYSE Texas
NYSE Texas, which opened its doors earlier in 2025, has already seen 10 companies dual-list on the Dallas-based exchange within its first three months. The list includes Halliburton Company and Trump Media & Technology Group. Both Intercontinental Exchange and the New York mayor's office have not yet commented on Trump's criticism of the new NYSE location in Dallas.