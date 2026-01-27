Trump threatens steep tariffs on South Korea over stalled trade deal
Business
Donald Trump has raised tariffs on South Korean imports from 15% to 25% because Trump says Seoul has not approved a big trade agreement from October 2025.
The deal, which promises $350 billion in investments (including shipbuilding), is, Trump alleges, stuck in South Korea's National Assembly.
Why does it matter?
This move could shake up global trade, especially for Asia.
South Korea says it got no warning and wants to talk things out with the US.
Right now, tariffs are at 25% for some products.
It's a sign that US trade policy with allies might be getting tougher.