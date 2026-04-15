Trump threatens to revise UK trade deal amid Iran tensions

Diplomatic strain

'When we asked them for help, they were not there'

When asked about the special relationship between the two countries, Trump said it had "been better, but it's sad." He further criticized Britain for not being there when America needed help. "It's the relationship where when we asked them for help, they were not there," he said. However, he clarified that this wouldn't affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming state visit to the US.