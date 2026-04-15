Trump threatens to revise UK trade deal amid Iran tensions
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has hinted that the trade deal between America and the UK could be modified. "We gave them a good trade deal, better than I had to," Trump told Sky News on Wednesday. The statement comes amid ongoing tensions over Britain's non-participation in the US-Israel war against Iran since late February.
Diplomatic strain
'When we asked them for help, they were not there'
When asked about the special relationship between the two countries, Trump said it had "been better, but it's sad." He further criticized Britain for not being there when America needed help. "It's the relationship where when we asked them for help, they were not there," he said. However, he clarified that this wouldn't affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming state visit to the US.
Trade deal
UK 1st to sign tariff deal with Trump after re-election
Trump's comments come as a response to the UK being the first country to sign a tariff deal with him after his re-election. The agreement, which was signed in May last year, reduced some import tariffs on cars, aluminium, and steel. However, Trump has now warned that this trade deal "can always be changed," amid his criticisms of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's approach toward the ongoing war in the Middle East.