Trump to announce new tariff rates to nations

TL;DR

US could see tariffs jump well above standard 10%

Trump's push for "reciprocal" tariffs could shake up global trade, aiming to balance things out but risking higher prices and supply chain issues.

If no deals are made by July 9, some countries could see tariffs jump well above the standard 10%.

Economists warn that if this isn't handled carefully, it might trigger economic instability or even tip the US toward recession—so what happens next could affect jobs, prices, and international relations in a big way.