Trump to announce new tariff rates to nations
US President Donald Trump is gearing up to send letters to key trading partners, laying out new tariff rates as early as Friday.
This move comes right before the July 9 deadline for trade talks, following a recent pause on higher tariffs.
The US has already struck deals with the UK and Vietnam, and reached a temporary truce with China.
US could see tariffs jump well above standard 10%
Trump's push for "reciprocal" tariffs could shake up global trade, aiming to balance things out but risking higher prices and supply chain issues.
If no deals are made by July 9, some countries could see tariffs jump well above the standard 10%.
Economists warn that if this isn't handled carefully, it might trigger economic instability or even tip the US toward recession—so what happens next could affect jobs, prices, and international relations in a big way.