Audi's $4.2B bet gives Trump fresh leverage to defend tariffs
What's the story
Ahead of the US midterm elections, President Donald Trump is using Volkswagen's $4.2 billion investment in Audi's first US plant in Georgia to defend his tariff policy. The German automaker plans to build the facility with an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles and create around 4,500 jobs. Construction is set to begin next year, with production expected by early 2030s.
Trade victory
Trump's claim at campaign rally
At a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump touted the investment as evidence of his trade policy bringing manufacturing jobs back to America.
"Without tariffs, they wouldn't be coming in," he said. "Think of that. 200,000 cars a year. That's incredible."
He also called it the "single largest investment in the US auto industry history."
Long-term investment
Long-term investment in the American market
Audi Chairman Gernot Dollner joined Trump at the rally to announce the investment.
He said, "We are planning to bring our biggest and most premium SUVs and produce them here in Macon, Georgia."
Dollner also emphasized that this is a long-term investment because they believe in the American market.
Political implications
Manufacturing win for Trump amid political pressure
The announcement of Audi's investment gives Trump a manufacturing win to promote as he faces mounting political pressure over tariffs, inflation, and the cost of living.
Republicans are trying to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in Georgia, with their candidate Representative Mike Collins trailing in polls ahead of the November 3 vote.
Approval ratings
Broader economic challenges for Trump
Beyond Georgia, the political challenge for Trump is even bigger.
His approval ratings have slumped while his promises of manufacturing investment have failed to resonate with voters more worried about household expenses and wage growth.
The war in Iran has also pushed up energy prices, adding to pressure on household budgets.