Trump seeks $1B buy-in for seats on Board of Peace

The Trump administration is asking countries interested in a permanent seat on its new Board of Peace to contribute at least $1 billion. The proposed group, according to a draft charter obtained by Bloomberg, would be chaired by President Donald Trump himself. He would have the authority to decide who gets invited as members.

Organization details Board of Peace: A new international organization The Board of Peace is described in the charter as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict." It will be officially established once three member states agree to the charter. Trump would also approve the group's official seal, according to the document.

Membership criteria Membership terms and conditions The draft states, "Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman." However, this three-year membership term does not apply to those who contribute over $1 billion in cash funds within the first year. Critics are worried that Trump is trying to build an alternative or rival organization to the United Nations.

Project criticism Trump's peace board: A controversial initiative The Trump administration has invited several world leaders, including Argentina's Javier Milei and Canada's Mark Carney, to join a Board of Peace for Gaza. This would be formed under the larger umbrella of his new Board of Peace. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the plan as it hadn't been coordinated with his country.

Information European nations and funding concerns Several European nations have been invited to join the peace board. However, the draft suggests Trump himself would control the money, something most countries would find unacceptable. Many nations are strongly opposed to Trump's charter draft and are working together to pushback against these proposals.