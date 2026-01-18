Trump seeks $1B buy-in for seats on Board of Peace
What's the story
The Trump administration is asking countries interested in a permanent seat on its new Board of Peace to contribute at least $1 billion. The proposed group, according to a draft charter obtained by Bloomberg, would be chaired by President Donald Trump himself. He would have the authority to decide who gets invited as members.
Organization details
Board of Peace: A new international organization
The Board of Peace is described in the charter as "an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict." It will be officially established once three member states agree to the charter. Trump would also approve the group's official seal, according to the document.
Membership criteria
Membership terms and conditions
The draft states, "Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman." However, this three-year membership term does not apply to those who contribute over $1 billion in cash funds within the first year. Critics are worried that Trump is trying to build an alternative or rival organization to the United Nations.
Project criticism
Trump's peace board: A controversial initiative
The Trump administration has invited several world leaders, including Argentina's Javier Milei and Canada's Mark Carney, to join a Board of Peace for Gaza. This would be formed under the larger umbrella of his new Board of Peace. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the plan as it hadn't been coordinated with his country.
Information
European nations and funding concerns
Several European nations have been invited to join the peace board. However, the draft suggests Trump himself would control the money, something most countries would find unacceptable. Many nations are strongly opposed to Trump's charter draft and are working together to pushback against these proposals.
Meeting frequency
Board of Peace's meeting schedule and member removal
The Board of Peace would hold voting meetings at least once a year and "at such additional times and locations as the Chairman deems appropriate." The agenda would be subject to the chairman's approval. Non-voting meetings with its executive board will also be held regularly, at least once every three months. Trump could remove a member, but this would be subject to a veto by a two-thirds majority of member states.