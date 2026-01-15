Trump wants to cap credit card interest at 10% for a year Business Jan 15, 2026

Donald Trump just pitched a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, setting the limit at 10%.

He announced it on Truth Social, saying it's meant to stop people from getting "ripped off" by sky-high rates (roughly 20%-25%, depending on the source).

The plan would kick in January 20, 2026—if Congress passes it.

The catch? A president can't make this change alone; lawmakers have to get on board.