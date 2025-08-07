How Taiwan's TSMC managed to escape Trump's 100% chip tariff

Exemption details

TSMC's US-based production shielded from tariffs

The exemption comes as a part of Trump's strategy to encourage domestic chip production. National Development Council chief Liu Chin-ching said, "Because Taiwan's main exporter is TSMC, which has factories in the United States, TSMC is exempt." This means that despite the hefty tariff on imported semiconductor chips, those produced by TSMC in its US-based factories will not be subject to this tax.