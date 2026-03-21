Trump's net worth drops $54 million in a week
Donald Trump's fortune just dropped by $54 million in a single week, landing at $6.2 billion as of March 20, 2026.
The main reason? Shares of his media company (the one behind Truth Social) have crashed hard, down from over $20 last year to just $8.66 now.
Crypto saves Trump from bigger losses
Even with his media losses, Trump's spot on Forbes's 2026 Billionaires list actually improved thanks to crypto.
His family's firm, World Liberty Financial, pulled in about $550 million from token sales since launching (launch date not specified), enough to boost his ranking from No. 700 up to No. 645 among the world's richest.
Media losses
Trump Media (Truth Social's parent) saw its revenue creep up slightly last year but losses ballooned, from $409 million to over $712 million.
The company has said its brand value is tied to Trump's popularity, even if the business side isn't exactly thriving right now.