Next Article
Trump's new tariffs could rattle global trade
Donald Trump is planning to slap new tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, starting at lower rates but possibly going as high as 250%.
He says it's about boosting US manufacturing, but the move could shake up global trade—especially since countries like Switzerland rely heavily on exporting these products to the US.
Countries scramble to negotiate
These tariffs could hit other countries hard, with Swiss officials rushing to Washington to negotiate before Thursday.
India's also in the spotlight, as Trump plans higher tariffs there because of its Russian oil purchases.
Industries are worried about rising costs and inflation if this kicks in as early as next week.