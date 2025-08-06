Next Article
US tariffs on steel, aluminum: India says it violates rules
India is calling out the US for putting extra tariffs on its steel and aluminum, saying it goes against global trade rules.
The US isn't budging, arguing it's about national security.
Even with this standoff, India still wants a fair trade deal and says growth and fairness are top priorities in ongoing talks.
India's diamond industry is feeling the pressure from G7 sanctions
India's diamond industry is feeling the pressure from G7 sanctions linked to geopolitical issues—exports dropped from $18.37 billion last year to $15.09 billion this year.
The government is working with G7 countries to protect jobs and businesses, which has led to pushing back new traceability rules until 2026.