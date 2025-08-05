US sanctions 6 Indian firms for importing Iranian oil

Sanctions freeze US assets, block dollar transactions

These firms are accused of moving millions in Iranian goods—Alchemical Solutions alone reportedly imported $84 million worth.

The sanctions freeze their US assets and block access to dollar transactions, shipping, and insurance.

This move is part of a bigger push by the US to cut off funds to Iran's networks and limit its regional influence.

While Iran called the sanctions "economic weaponization," India hasn't responded yet.

```