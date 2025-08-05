Next Article
Indian cloud firms challenge global giants in government sector
Indian cloud companies like Airtel's Xtelify, Reliance's JioCloud, Tata Communications's Vayu, and Yotta's Shakti are stepping up for government and public sector clients.
They're offering 30-50% lower prices compared to international giants like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
Still, experts point out that these local providers need to boost their tech skills and help customers switch over more easily.
Global players currently dominate India's cloud scene
Right now, global names like Microsoft and AWS dominate India's cloud scene, holding about 87% of the infrastructure market.
But Indian providers are starting to win over small and mid-sized businesses with simpler billing and a more transparent approach—even if they have some catching up to do on features for startups.