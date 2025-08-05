Palantir hits $1B revenue milestone, AI deals drive growth
Palantir hit $1.004 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, up a huge 48% from last year and beating Wall Street's expectations.
With profits strong and operating margins at 46%, the company's stock jumped 7.08% after the news.
Palantir's growth story
Palantir is making big moves in AI and national security tech—areas that are shaping the future.
If you're interested in tech trends or investing, this kind of growth signals that Palantir is becoming a major player to watch.
CEO Alex Karp calls it a 'phenomenal' quarter
US sales were on fire, driven by booming commercial deals (up 93%) and solid government contracts.
The company also landed over 150 million-dollar deals this quarter.
CEO Alex Karp called it a "phenomenal" quarter as analysts raised their price targets, showing growing confidence in Palantir's role in AI innovation.