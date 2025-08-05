Tesla gives Elon Musk $29 billion in stock options

Tesla is worth over $969 billion and leads the EV and clean energy game. With Musk owning about 13% of the company, he's driving big bets on self-driving tech, robotics, and AI. The board hopes this massive stock offer will keep his focus on Tesla, especially since he's also busy running SpaceX and xAI.

Stock vests over 2 years

The stock vests over two years, so Musk has to stick around to get it all.

After the announcement, Tesla shares went up 2%, closing at $309.26 on August 4.

Investors see Musk's leadership as key for keeping Tesla innovative while he juggles multiple companies.