Airtel's June quarter profit hits ₹5,948cr on strong India growth
Airtel just posted a 14% jump in net profit for June 2025, hitting ₹5,948 crore.
The boost came from strong India growth, more people switching to 5G, and higher average revenue per user (ARPU).
India operations pulled in ₹37,584 crore and mobile service revenue was up too.
Record additions in homes business
Airtel added four million new smartphone data users this quarter, raising ARPU to ₹250.
Its homes business also had a record run with nearly a million new connections and revenue up by over 7%.
Still, with competition heating up, subscriber churn nudged up to 2.7%—but overall momentum stayed solid.