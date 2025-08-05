Maharashtra's new startup policy aims to help 1.25L entrepreneurs
Maharashtra just rolled out a fresh Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy for 2025.
The plan? Support 1.25 lakh entrepreneurs, recognize 50,000 startups in five years, and launch a ₹500 crore Maha-Fund to help 25,000 early-stage founders picked from five lakh youth through a three-stage selection process.
More incubation spaces in colleges, tech institutes
This policy is all about making it easier to build something new—think subsidized loans at just 3% interest, more incubation spaces in colleges and tech institutes, and even a massive Innovation City near Navi Mumbai packed with AI, FinTech, and biotech clusters.
There's also extra focus on startups from rural areas and women-led teams. Plus, every state department now has to set aside part of its budget for innovation—so there are more resources up for grabs if you've got big ideas.