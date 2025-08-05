Maharashtra's new startup policy aims to help 1.25L entrepreneurs

More incubation spaces in colleges, tech institutes

This policy is all about making it easier to build something new—think subsidized loans at just 3% interest, more incubation spaces in colleges and tech institutes, and even a massive Innovation City near Navi Mumbai packed with AI, FinTech, and biotech clusters.

There's also extra focus on startups from rural areas and women-led teams. Plus, every state department now has to set aside part of its budget for innovation—so there are more resources up for grabs if you've got big ideas.