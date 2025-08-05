Tata Group loses $120 billion in market value from September 2024 to August 2025
Tata Group just saw its market value shrink by $120 billion in less than a year, falling from $415 billion to $296 billion.
The main reasons? Tough new US tariffs and a global slump in demand for IT services, which have made investors nervous.
TCS and Tata Motors bear the brunt of losses
If you follow big business or tech, this is huge—TCS alone lost nearly $70 billion as companies cut back on IT spending, while Tata Motors dropped $21 billion thanks to tariffs on Jaguar Land Rover and weaker vehicle sales.
Most other Tata brands also took a hit, showing how global trade tensions and shifting tech trends can shake up even the biggest players.
US tariffs, rupee volatility add pressure
US tariffs (now at 25% on Indian imports) and a rollercoaster rupee have added more pressure.
Still, not all news was bad—Rallis India and Tata Steel actually managed solid gains this year despite the chaos.
