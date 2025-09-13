Trump's tariffs are crucial for US deficit reduction
Trump's big tariffs, set up to help shrink the US budget deficit, are now being questioned by the Supreme Court after a recent legal challenge.
These taxes brought in $165 billion for 2025, but if they're ruled illegal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says it could mean massive refunds, which analysts warn would make tackling the nearly $2 trillion deficit even tougher.
Court's decision on tariffs could have huge economic impact
Businesses like hand2mind Inc. have already had to rethink their costs because of these tariffs.
If the court throws them out, experts warn the government could lose $1.5 trillion over 10 years—money that helps keep debt in check.
With US debt already at a record $33 trillion, losing this revenue might push borrowing to levels not seen since World War II by 2029.
The Supreme Court's decision could seriously shake up both business plans and federal finances.