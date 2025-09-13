Trump's tariffs are crucial for US deficit reduction

Court's decision on tariffs could have huge economic impact

Businesses like hand2mind Inc. have already had to rethink their costs because of these tariffs.

If the court throws them out, experts warn the government could lose $1.5 trillion over 10 years—money that helps keep debt in check.

With US debt already at a record $33 trillion, losing this revenue might push borrowing to levels not seen since World War II by 2029.

The Supreme Court's decision could seriously shake up both business plans and federal finances.