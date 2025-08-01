Trump's trade war hits China's fast-fashion hub Business Aug 01, 2025

Guangzhou's fast-fashion industry is feeling the squeeze as Trump's trade war ramps up tariffs on Chinese goods—some as high as 145%.

With foreign orders dropping, workers like Ms. Qiu who depend on daily gigs are struggling to get by.

Even though there's a short truce, everyone's worried about what will happen when it ends on August 12.