Trump's trade war hits China's fast-fashion hub
Guangzhou's fast-fashion industry is feeling the squeeze as Trump's trade war ramps up tariffs on Chinese goods—some as high as 145%.
With foreign orders dropping, workers like Ms. Qiu who depend on daily gigs are struggling to get by.
Even though there's a short truce, everyone's worried about what will happen when it ends on August 12.
Local garment factories see US-bound production stall
Local garment factories have seen US-bound production stall, and platforms like Shein are dealing with soaring costs after duty-free loopholes closed.
Factory owner Peng Jianshen says sudden order stops and rising risks are making things even tougher.
On top of that, China shifting focus to high-tech industries means less support for traditional garment makers, leaving many uncertain about their future.