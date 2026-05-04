Tsavorite raises $5 million from Pavestone to scale OPU
AI startup Tsavorite just scored $5 million from Pavestone to ramp up its Omni Processing Unit (OPU), a device that packs CPU, GPU, memory, and connectivity all in one.
The fresh funds will help Tsavorite grow and meet the rising demand for smarter, more efficient AI hardware across everything from data centers to edge devices.
Tsavorite locks in $100 million pre-orders
Tsavorite's OPU is designed to cut down on wasted energy and slowdowns caused by too much data shuffling, a big pain point in AI workloads.
They've already locked in $100 million worth of pre-orders and are engaged in foundry engagement for an advanced-node tape-out.
Plus, their upcoming Agentic Operating Stack (TAOS) aims to let developers deploy AI models without major code rewrites.
CEO Shalesh Thusoo says this funding will help them reach more customers and scale up their innovative tech.