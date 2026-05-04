Tsavorite raises $5 million from Pavestone to scale OPU

Tsavorite locks in $100 million pre-orders

Tsavorite's OPU is designed to cut down on wasted energy and slowdowns caused by too much data shuffling, a big pain point in AI workloads.

They've already locked in $100 million worth of pre-orders and are engaged in foundry engagement for an advanced-node tape-out.

Plus, their upcoming Agentic Operating Stack (TAOS) aims to let developers deploy AI models without major code rewrites.

CEO Shalesh Thusoo says this funding will help them reach more customers and scale up their innovative tech.