Tsenta founders raise ₹5cr from Y Combinator for AI platform

User base rises to nearly 8,000

Tsenta's tech matches you with jobs, tweaks your resume, and sends out applications on sites like Workday and Greenhouse, all in minutes.

Since launching while still studying in the US Tsenta's user base shot up from one thousand, one hundred to nearly eight thousand in two months.

Users say applying to more jobs daily helped them land interviews at big names like Goldman Sachs and NVIDIA.

The founders plan to use their new funding to grow even faster and make job hunting smoother for everyone.