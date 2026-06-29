Tsenta founders raise ₹5cr from Y Combinator for AI platform
Agnay Srivastava, 21, and Pulkit Gupta, 19, just landed ₹5 crore in funding from Y Combinator for their startup, Tsenta.
Inspired by their own struggles with endless job applications, they built an AI platform that automates the whole process, making it a lot less stressful for job seekers.
User base rises to nearly 8,000
Tsenta's tech matches you with jobs, tweaks your resume, and sends out applications on sites like Workday and Greenhouse, all in minutes.
Since launching while still studying in the US Tsenta's user base shot up from one thousand, one hundred to nearly eight thousand in two months.
Users say applying to more jobs daily helped them land interviews at big names like Goldman Sachs and NVIDIA.
The founders plan to use their new funding to grow even faster and make job hunting smoother for everyone.