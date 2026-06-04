TSMC CEO C.C. Wei warns AI chip demand exceeds supply Business Jun 04, 2026

TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, has shared that the global rush for AI chips is way bigger than what factories can supply, and this gap could last for years.

Even with new plants popping up in the US and efforts to boost production, major hyperscalers are expected to spend $725 billion for AI just this year.

As Wei put it, "It will be a long time before we can meet customer demand."