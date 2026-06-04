TSMC CEO C.C. Wei warns AI chip demand exceeds supply
Business
TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, has shared that the global rush for AI chips is way bigger than what factories can supply, and this gap could last for years.
Even with new plants popping up in the US and efforts to boost production, major hyperscalers are expected to spend $725 billion for AI just this year.
As Wei put it, "It will be a long time before we can meet customer demand."
TSMC plans up to $56B investment
To tackle the surge, TSMC plans to invest up to $56 billion this year in expanding operations.
The company remains financially strong, even after a minor dip in shares, and employees are seeing an average more than a 30% bonus increase thanks to booming sales fueled by AI growth.