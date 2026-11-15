TSMC launches $500 million chip startup fund to spark tech giants
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is launching a $500 million fund to help promising chip startups get off the ground.
The goal? Spark the next big tech names (think future Nvidias) and move beyond just making chips for other companies.
TSMC's senior vice president and deputy co-chief operating officer, Kevin Zhang, shared this new direction at a major industry event.
TSMC may invest up to $1.7B
This fund is part of TSMC's bigger plan, which could see up to $1.7 billion invested across the existing fund, the new investment arm, and planned investments in OpenAI and Anthropic.
It now wants to create a stronger ecosystem for new ideas. As Zhang put it, these investments are all about building an innovative environment and helping shape the next generation of tech giants.