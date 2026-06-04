TSMC posts $120.95B revenue and $54.55B profit amid AI demand Business Jun 04, 2026

TSMC just dropped its 2025 numbers, and they're massive: $120.95 billion in revenue and $54.55 billion in net profit.

Announced at its 2026 annual shareholders' meeting, these results show how much demand there is for advanced chips powering AI, high-performance computing, and data centers.

With earnings per share at NT$66.25 ($2.10), TSMC keeps proving it's a leader in the tech world.