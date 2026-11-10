TSMC posts 59.7% October sales jump to $17.88 billion
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, just posted a huge 59.7% jump in October sales from a year earlier, hitting $17.88 billion.
The surge comes as tech giants keep pouring money into AI, driving up demand for advanced chips.
NT$763.1B Q3 profit, investing through 2028
October's numbers follow a record-setting third quarter for TSMC, with its record third-quarter net profit of NT$763.1 billion beating estimates.
To keep up with all this growth, TSMC says it'll boost investments through 2028 to support customer demand.
TSMC +2.24%, semiconductor-driven exports +58.9%
TSMC shares rose 2.24% after the news, even with some market turbulence lately.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's exports also shot up 58.9% in October, thanks mostly to booming semiconductor shipments that show just how much the world relies on these tiny but mighty tech pieces.