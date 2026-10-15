TSMC profits expected to jump 65% to $23.4B this quarter
TSMC is about to report its sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings (Q3 2026), thanks to strong demand from technology companies for AI infrastructure and TSMC's advanced chipmaking capacity.
Analysts expect profits to jump 65% for the third quarter of 2026, reaching $23.4 billion.
Investors are tuning in for Thursday's earnings call, hoping for clues on what's next and how US interest-rate changes might shake up the AI market.
TSMC investing $265B in Arizona
TSMC isn't just riding the AI wave. It's leading it with advanced chipmaking tech that powers brands like NVIDIA and Apple.
The company's value is closing in on $2 trillion, fueled by massive investments like $265 billion going into new Arizona facilities (including an extra $100 billion announced this summer).
There are even talks of expanding into Texas as TSMC looks to stay ahead in the global chip race.