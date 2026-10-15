TSMC profits expected to jump 65% to $23.4B this quarter

TSMC is about to report its sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings (Q3 2026), thanks to strong demand from technology companies for AI infrastructure and TSMC's advanced chipmaking capacity.

Analysts expect profits to jump 65% for the third quarter of 2026, reaching $23.4 billion.

Investors are tuning in for Thursday's earnings call, hoping for clues on what's next and how US interest-rate changes might shake up the AI market.