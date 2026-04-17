TSMC ramps 3nm production, CEO forecasts 2026 sales over 30% Business Apr 17, 2026

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is stepping up its game to keep up with the huge demand for AI tech.

It is expanding and upgrading factories in Taiwan, the US and Japan to make more advanced 3-nanometer chips.

CEO CC Wei is feeling confident, expecting sales to grow more than 30% in 2026 as more smartphones, cars, and gadgets need these powerful chips.