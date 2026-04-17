TSMC ramps 3nm production, CEO forecasts 2026 sales over 30%
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is stepping up its game to keep up with the huge demand for AI tech.
It is expanding and upgrading factories in Taiwan, the US and Japan to make more advanced 3-nanometer chips.
CEO CC Wei is feeling confident, expecting sales to grow more than 30% in 2026 as more smartphones, cars, and gadgets need these powerful chips.
TSMC plans Taiwan Arizona Japan fabs
New production lines are coming to Taiwan by 2027; Arizona's second fab will be ready in late 2027, and Japan's Kumamoto plant is set for a 2028 launch.
TSMC is also investing in new packaging tech (CoPoS) to boost performance even further.
With global tensions always a risk, CFO Wendell Huang says it is diversifying suppliers so production keeps running smoothly, no matter what.