TSMC seeks control in TerraFab talks amid $23.6B Q3 profit
TSMC, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant, is reportedly chatting with Elon Musk's Terafab project about teaming up, though TSMC wants to keep the reins on operations.
This comes right as TSMC posted a record net profit of $23.6 billion for Q3 2026, powered by huge demand for AI chips.
C. C. Wei confirmed the partnership talks and highlighted TSMC's manufacturing strengths during an October 2026 earnings call.
TSMC Q3 revenue surges 50.9% YoY
TSMC is riding high with a 50.9% year-over-year increase in revenue in the third quarter, thanks to big clients like NVIDIA and Apple fueling the AI boom.
To keep up, they're investing massively, including $265 billion toward chipmaking facilities in Arizona, but are still cautious about rising costs and economic uncertainty ahead.
Their big goal: expanding production and stay ahead of global rivals going into 2027.