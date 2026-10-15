TSMC seeks control in TerraFab talks amid $23.6B Q3 profit

TSMC, the Taiwanese semiconductor giant, is reportedly chatting with Elon Musk's Terafab project about teaming up, though TSMC wants to keep the reins on operations.

This comes right as TSMC posted a record net profit of $23.6 billion for Q3 2026, powered by huge demand for AI chips.

C. C. Wei confirmed the partnership talks and highlighted TSMC's manufacturing strengths during an October 2026 earnings call.