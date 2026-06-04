TSMC struggling to meet AI chip demand amid rising costs
Business
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is having a tough time keeping up with the huge demand for AI chips.
Its CEO says everyone's excited about AI, but rising costs are making things tricky.
He reassured shareholders that TSMC is working hard to avoid slowing down the tech supply chain.
TSMC price warning could affect tech
At a recent shareholder meeting, TSMC's CEO mentioned prices might go up because of these higher costs, but promised any changes would be gradual.
Since Taiwan is a major link in the global AI supply chain (think NVIDIA and Apple), whatever TSMC does next could impact tech companies everywhere.