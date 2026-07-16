TSMC to invest additional $100B in US chipmaking
What's the story
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a leading player in the global chip industry, has announced its plan to invest an additional $100 billion in expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States. The move comes as part of TSMC's strategy to meet the growing demand for semiconductors, particularly from tech giants like NVIDIA and Apple.
Investment breakdown
Total investment pledge for US chipmaking reaches $265 billion
With this latest commitment, TSMC's total investment pledge for US chipmaking has now reached a staggering $265 billion.
The company had previously committed $165 billion to build six fabrication plants in Arizona.
C.C. Wei, Chairman and CEO of TSMC, announced the new investment during their quarterly earnings conference on Thursday.
Financial performance
Record net profit driven by AI demand
TSMC has reported a record net profit of NT$706.6 billion (approximately $22 billion) for the April-June quarter, a 77% increase from last year.
The company's stellar financial performance comes as a result of the skyrocketing demand for semiconductors driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
The strong results even exceeded analysts' expectations, further highlighting TSMC's pivotal role in the global tech industry.
Budget increase
TSMC raises annual capital expenditure budget
In light of its strong financial performance and the growing demand for semiconductors, TSMC has also announced an increase in its annual capital expenditure budget.
The company has raised its spending forecast for this year to between $60 billion and $64 billion, up from the previous estimate of $52 billion-$56 billion.