Turkish lira hits record low against US dollar amid inflation Business May 18, 2026

The Turkish lira just dropped to its lowest level ever against the US dollar, capping off a slide since 2010 (about 16 years as of May 2026) where it's lost nearly 98% of its value.

This isn't just a random dip: Turkey's been dealing with sky-high inflation, unusual economic policies, and shrinking foreign currency reserves.

Add in a growing current account deficit and heavy reliance on borrowing from other countries, and it's no surprise investors are getting nervous.