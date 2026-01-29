Turtlemint revamps IPO plans; aims to raise ₹660cr Business Jan 29, 2026

Turtlemint, the insurtech startup, is gearing up for its IPO after SEBI's approval, aiming to raise up to ₹660.7 crore through a fresh issue of shares, and there will separately be an offer for sale of about 28.6 million shares by existing shareholders.

Big names like Nexus Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and the company's co-founders are among the key sellers.