Turtlemint revamps IPO plans; aims to raise ₹660cr
Turtlemint, the insurtech startup, is gearing up for its IPO after SEBI's approval, aiming to raise up to ₹660.7 crore through a fresh issue of shares, and there will separately be an offer for sale of about 28.6 million shares by existing shareholders.
Big names like Nexus Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and the company's co-founders are among the key sellers.
What does Turtlemint actually do?
Started in 2015, Turtlemint built a tech platform that helps people compare and buy insurance—think motor, health, or life—from over 40 companies.
They pioneered India's Point of Sale Person (PoSP) model.
Other details
Turtlemint doubled its revenue to ₹463.3 crore in the first half of FY26 but also saw losses rise by 27% to ₹126 crore.
The IPO funds are set to go into tech upgrades, salaries for their team, and marketing efforts as they look to grow further.