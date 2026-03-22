TVs, ACs, cars to get costlier soon: Here's why

Panasonic, Tata Motors, and Mercedes-Benz are among the companies affected

LG is bumping up AC prices by 10%, with other electronics going up by as much as 5% starting in April.

Panasonic is raising AC prices by 8% to 12%, while Samsung says TV prices are climbing thanks to expensive memory chips.

Carmakers aren't holding back either: Tata Motors is hiking vehicle prices by up to 1.5%, and luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW are expected to raise prices by up to 2% next month.

Industry insiders worry these frequent increases could cool off demand just when things were looking up.