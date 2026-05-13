TVS Motor's Q4 net profit jumps 19% YoY to ₹772cr

TVS Motor Company has reported a 19% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹772 crore, up from ₹648 crore in the same period last year. The growth is attributed to a significant rise in revenue and improved operating performance during the quarter.

Revenue surge Highest-ever quarterly operating revenue for standalone business TVS Motor Company reported a 30% increase in its revenue, which stood at ₹15,053 crore for Q4 FY26. This was a significant jump from the ₹11,542 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's standalone business also posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue at ₹12,808 crore during this period.

Profit Record operating PBT for FY26 TVS Motor Company reported its highest-ever operating profit before tax (PBT) at ₹1,375 crore for FY26. This was a whopping 47% increase over the normalized operating PBT of ₹936 crore in FY25. The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 28% year-on-year to 15.60 lakh units during the March quarter.

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