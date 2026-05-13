TVS Motor's Q4 net profit jumps 19% YoY to ₹772cr
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has reported a 19% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹772 crore, up from ₹648 crore in the same period last year. The growth is attributed to a significant rise in revenue and improved operating performance during the quarter.
Revenue surge
Highest-ever quarterly operating revenue for standalone business
TVS Motor Company reported a 30% increase in its revenue, which stood at ₹15,053 crore for Q4 FY26. This was a significant jump from the ₹11,542 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's standalone business also posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue at ₹12,808 crore during this period.
Profit
Record operating PBT for FY26
TVS Motor Company reported its highest-ever operating profit before tax (PBT) at ₹1,375 crore for FY26. This was a whopping 47% increase over the normalized operating PBT of ₹936 crore in FY25. The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 28% year-on-year to 15.60 lakh units during the March quarter.
EV growth
Significant growth in EV and 3-wheeler sales
TVS also witnessed a massive 51% YoY jump in its electric vehicle sales, which stood at 1.15 lakh units in Q4 FY26. This was an increase from the 0.76 lakh units sold during the same period last year. Three-wheeler sales also saw strong growth, increasing by 65% to 0.60 lakh units from the previous year's corresponding quarter figures.