TVS Motor shares jump after smashing sales records
TVS Motor just hit a 52-week high on the stock market, with shares climbing nearly 3% to ₹3,898.95.
The buzz? They pulled off a massive 50% jump in December sales compared to last year, selling over 4.8 lakh vehicles and pushing their market value up to ₹1.80 lakh crore.
Why does this matter?
If you're following the auto scene or thinking about investing, TVS is definitely making waves.
Their Q3 FY26 numbers are wild—15.44 lakh units sold (up 27%), with two-wheelers alone up by 25%. International sales also soared by 40%.
No wonder experts like Motilal Oswal are calling TVS one of their top stock picks right now.
What's behind the surge?
TVS's growth comes from all sides: two-wheeler sales shot up by nearly half, motorcycles grew by 50%, and scooters jumped by 48%.
Electric vehicle sales really took off too—up a huge 77% from last year—and exports rose sharply.
It's clear TVS isn't just keeping up; they're racing ahead.