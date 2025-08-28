TVS's EV production hit by rare earth magnet shortage

TVS launches Orbiter e-scooter amid supply challenges

To ease the crunch, TVS and other industry players are asking the Indian government for some rule exemptions to keep things moving.

Manu Saxena from TVS noted that the situation is industry-wide and requires collaboration.

Despite all this, TVS just launched the Orbiter electric scooter at ₹99,900 in Bengaluru—rolling it out across India in phases with a ₹125 crore investment, with plans to export in the future.