Next Article
TVS's EV production hit by rare earth magnet shortage
TVS Motor Company is running into production snags with its electric vehicles, thanks to a shortage of rare earth magnets after China tightened exports.
Gaurav Gupta, President of TVS India 2W Business, shared that companies are now juggling supplies day by day—especially tough with festive season demand picking up.
TVS launches Orbiter e-scooter amid supply challenges
To ease the crunch, TVS and other industry players are asking the Indian government for some rule exemptions to keep things moving.
Manu Saxena from TVS noted that the situation is industry-wide and requires collaboration.
Despite all this, TVS just launched the Orbiter electric scooter at ₹99,900 in Bengaluru—rolling it out across India in phases with a ₹125 crore investment, with plans to export in the future.