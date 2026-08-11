Twin 65-story Trump Towers to launch in Hyderabad priced ₹5.3cr-₹18cr
Trump Towers is coming to southern India for the first time, with Tribeca Developers and Ira Realty launching the project in Hyderabad this October.
The twin 65-story towers on Golden Mile Road will be the tallest Trump-branded buildings in India, offering more than 450 residences priced from ₹5.3 crore to ₹18 crore.
Targets ₹4,200cr sales on ₹1,800cr cost
Each apartment comes with private elevator lobbies, a sky bridge on the 28th floor, and access to the Trump Club.
The project aims for sales up to ₹4,200 crore on a development cost of ₹1,800 crore.
Pincode 500075, which includes Kokapet, Neopolis and Narasingi, recorded the highest residential sales value in India in 2025, thanks to robust office leasing demand from global capability centers (GCCs) and pharmaceutical companies, and this marks the seventh Trump property in India, more than anywhere outside North America.