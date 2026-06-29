Twinkle Papers IPO opens; apply by July 1 priced ₹64-69
Business
Twinkle Papers, a packaging products company, just launched its IPO and you can apply until July 1.
Shares are priced between ₹64 to ₹69 each, but you'll need to buy at least 4,000 shares, which means an investment of about ₹2.76 lakh if you go for the higher price.
The stock is set to list on BSE SME on July 6.
Twinkle Papers FY25 revenue ₹83.98 cr
Founded in 1995, Twinkle Papers makes stuff like corrugated boxes and HDPE drums for industries ranging from pharma to food.
The company's been growing fast: revenue jumped from ₹58.75 crore in FY24 to ₹83.98 crore in FY25, and net profit doubled too.
There's a modest gray market premium of 13%, hinting at some listing gains, but as always with IPOs: do your own homework before jumping in!