Twinkle Papers IPO opens; apply by July 1 priced ₹64-69 Business Jun 29, 2026

Twinkle Papers, a packaging products company, just launched its IPO and you can apply until July 1.

Shares are priced between ₹64 to ₹69 each, but you'll need to buy at least 4,000 shares, which means an investment of about ₹2.76 lakh if you go for the higher price.

The stock is set to list on BSE SME on July 6.