Two former Groq engineers sue over NVIDIA $20B licensing deal

The lawsuit also claims some Groq shareholders weren't allowed to vote on the sale and that conflicts of interest shaped the decision.

Plaintiffs argue NVIDIA wanted Groq's talent and technology, a move they say skirts antitrust rules.

They also point out that shareholder payouts didn't reflect future gains from teaming up with NVIDIA, while most of the deal was taxed as income, hitting Groq's finances hard.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA has already unveiled the first new chip based on Groq's technology, which entered full production in August.