2 more plants to start production after Micron: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India 's semiconductor industry is set for a major expansion, with two more plants soon to start commercial production after Micron, and a fourth expected by December-end. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026. He said that after Micron Technology's facility, two more plants will start commercial production soon, while a fourth one is expected to begin operations by December-end.

Production details Micron's facility to be inaugurated tomorrow Micron Technology's state-of-the-art ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The facility will manufacture high-bandwidth memory for laptops, cameras, and other devices. Originally scheduled to start operations by late 2024, the plant near Ahmedabad is now set to manufacture high-performance memory and storage chips catering to AI and advanced computing needs.

Economic impact Project to create around 5,000 direct jobs Micron Technology's Indian arm has invested ₹22,516 crore in the project, which is expected to create around 5,000 direct jobs. This includes employment opportunities for Divyang (specially-abled) individuals as operators and technicians. Currently, nearly 2,000 team members are engaged in readying the facility for commercial production. The move is expected to generate thousands of jobs and boost opportunities for young engineers and tech talent.

Advertisement