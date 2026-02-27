2 more plants to start production after Micron: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
India's semiconductor industry is set for a major expansion, with two more plants soon to start commercial production after Micron, and a fourth expected by December-end. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026. He said that after Micron Technology's facility, two more plants will start commercial production soon, while a fourth one is expected to begin operations by December-end.
Production details
Micron's facility to be inaugurated tomorrow
Micron Technology's state-of-the-art ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The facility will manufacture high-bandwidth memory for laptops, cameras, and other devices. Originally scheduled to start operations by late 2024, the plant near Ahmedabad is now set to manufacture high-performance memory and storage chips catering to AI and advanced computing needs.
Economic impact
Project to create around 5,000 direct jobs
Micron Technology's Indian arm has invested ₹22,516 crore in the project, which is expected to create around 5,000 direct jobs. This includes employment opportunities for Divyang (specially-abled) individuals as operators and technicians. Currently, nearly 2,000 team members are engaged in readying the facility for commercial production. The move is expected to generate thousands of jobs and boost opportunities for young engineers and tech talent.
Talent supply
India will meet global semiconductor talent shortfall
Vaishnaw also said that India will meet the entire talent shortfall in the semiconductor industry globally. This comes as a major boost for India's position in the global tech supply chain. The new plants are expected to manufacture memory and storage products to support rising global demand, particularly for AI.