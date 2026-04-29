Educational loans: All about this funding system

In India, education loans are a popular way to fund higher studies. However, many borrowers are unaware of the various tax benefits that come with these loans. Knowing these benefits can help you save a lot of money and make informed financial decisions. Here's a look at the tax benefits of education loans in India, and how you can use them to your advantage.

Tax benefit 1 Deduction under Section 80E Section 80E of the Income Tax Act allows you to claim a deduction on the interest paid on an education loan. This is applicable for loans taken for higher studies, and is available for a maximum of eight years, or until the interest is paid, whichever is earlier. The best part is, there is no cap on the amount that can be claimed as a deduction under this section.

Tax benefit 2 Eligible educational institutions To avail tax benefits under Section 80E, the loan must be taken for studies at an eligible institution. This includes universities or colleges recognized by the government or any other authority. The course should be full-time and recognized by the government. This ensures that the loan qualifies for tax deductions.

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Tax benefit 3 No upper limit on interest deduction One of the key features of Section 80E is that it does not impose any upper limit on the interest amount that can be claimed as a deduction. This means that if you have a big loan with high-interest payments, you can claim all of it as a deduction from your taxable income. This can result in significant tax savings over the years.

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